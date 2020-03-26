British scientists have developed a new ventilator in the space of a week and say it is now available for use by the NHS.

It was reported on March 20, that following the spread of the CoronaVirus, an interdisciplinary team of engineers and medics were addressing ways to increase the UK’s capacity for ventilator manufacture.

Engineers, anaesthetists and surgeons from King’s and the University of Oxford built and tested prototypes that can be manufactured using techniques and tools available in well-equipped universities and small and medium enterprise (SME) workshops.

The team, led by Dr Federico Formenti, King’s, and Oxford Professors Andrew Farmery, Mark Thompson and Alfonso Castrejon-Pita, worked assiduously to define novel mechanisms of operation that will meet the required specifications for safe and reliable function.

This was done in response to UK government calls to increase the country’s ventilator manufacturing capacity due to COVID-19.

Demonstrating safety and reliability and achieving regulatory approval of the opensource design enabled the approach to unlock potential for a new kind of distributed manufacturing effort.

Government coordination and ongoing rapid competitive selection of the best design concepts enabled universities, SMEs and large industries to make and assemble these ventilators close to their local NHS services to allow local scaling according to demand and reduce stress on NHS distribution.