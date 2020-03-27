An audio making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari has been flown abroad for treatment over coronavirus has been debunked by the presidency.

According to the audio in circulation online, President Buhari and his Chief of Staff, Mr. Abba Kyari, have been flown out of the country for treatment.

In the audio, a lady narrated how the alleged trip was arranged, claiming that she got the information about it from her friend whose husband is the pilot contacted to fly President Buhari and Mr. Kyari abroad.

A tweet, however, on the Presidency’s handle on Thursday night, described the audio as “concocted,” adding that Buhari was at work in his office that night.

It, therefore, called on Nigerians to disregard the audio, saying it is “fake news.”

President Buhari had tested negative for COVID-19 while Mr. Kyari had earlier in the week tested positive for coronavirus and is believed to have been infected during his recent trip to Germany where he met with officials of Siemens in Munich on Nigeria’s electricity expansion programme.

He was said to have returned on March 14, and that he did not show any symptoms of being infected with the virus at the time.

