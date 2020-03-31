On Monday, March 30, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, which declared COVID-19 a dangerous infectious disease.

The special adviser to the President, Femi Adesina said that this is in line with the exercising of the powers conferred on Buhari by Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act (CAP Q2 LFN 2004), and all other powers enabling him in that behalf.

In his statement on Monday, the presidential spokesman noted that the regulations, effective March 30, 2020, also gave legal backing to the various measures outlined in the President’s National Broadcast on March 29, 2020, such as Restriction/Cessation of Movement in Lagos, FCT and Ogun State and others toward containing the spread of the pandemic in the country.

He added that to ensure that Nigerians can still perform on-line transactions and use ATMs whilst observing these restrictions, exemption is granted to financial system and money markets to allow very skeletal operations in order to keep the system in light operations while these regulations are implemented across the nation.

