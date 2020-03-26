The Kano state government has been advised by the Nigeria Council of Ulamas to consider the plight of non-salary earners when taking measures in curtailing the spread of the pandemic coronavirus in the state, especially when imposing restriction on movement.

The call was contained in a communique issued and signed by the Kano State Chairman of the council, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil after the council’s emergency meeting held on Tuesday.

According to the communique after a series of presentations on coronavirus by Medical Practitioner, the council had resolved that, coronavirus is real and that Ulamas should unite in the fight against the spread of the virus.

It further stated that the council also urged all Ulamas to intensify public awareness campaign during their sermons and other religious activities.

“The council had resolved to call on all authorities concern to double their efforts in the fight to curtail the spread of the virus. It was also resolved that there is a need for the state government to provide protective materials such as the hand sanitizers to all mosques in the state as well as indulged the public to comply with health official’s directives on preventive measures,” said the communique.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

