Five persons who had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) were discharged yesterday from the Infectious Diseases Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital.

The survivors, four males and a female, had been undergoing treatment for two weeks at the facility.

Looking calm and stable, they expressed gladness at receiving a clean bill of health. They were also full of gratitude to the health officials who cared for them, the state government and Governor BabajideSanwo-Olu.

“Coronavirus is not a death sentence. People can survive and I HAVE!” said Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi.The executive director, StandtoEndRape, who took to her Twitter handle, @AyodejiOsowobi, to proclaim her triumph said: “This is another phase of my life and I have won! I celebrate my resilience and strength. Call me SURVIVAYO. I encourage people to get tested and stop the stigma. Practise social distancing and stop the spread.”

She said further: “I thought I was going to die and contemplated a succession plan for StandtoEndRape. I was on drugs daily. Sometimes, I had to take eight tablets in the morning, 13 tablets in the afternoon, 10 at night. My system threw everything out! Water, food, soap and all disgusted me. But I had to look at the wall and force myself to stay hydrated. I fought to live! I fought!!”

She also had a word of advice: “To every young person out there, please, give your lungs a chance to beat this. Can I encourage you to stop smoking and live a healthy life at this time? A healthy lung is key! The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and state governments need to improve their testing capacity. Test mild/asymptomatic cases too.”

Reacting to the news of the discharge, Sanwo-Olu said: “It is another pointer to us that with a concerted effort, we can defeat the coronavirus in Lagos and Nigeria.”

This came as Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. “I just received my COVID-19 test result. It is positive. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate,” Makinde said via his Twitter handle.

