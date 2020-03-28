The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

The governor announced this in a press statement released on on Saturday evening.

The statement reads; KADUNA UPDATE: Statement by Malam Nasir El-Rufai on his Covid-19 Test Results, 28 March 2020

Earlier this week, I submitted a sample for the Covid-19 test. The result came in this evening, and I regret to say that it is positive.

According to the protocols for managing Covid-19, I am in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a someone that is no showing symptoms.

I wish to appeal to the people of Kaduna State to continue to closely observe the preventive measures already announced.

It is most important that everybody should do their utmost to stay safe, stay home and stay alive.

The Deputy Governor is chairing our Covid-19 Taskforce and will continue to issue statements from time to time.

Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai

28th March 2020

