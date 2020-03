The Federal Government has confirmed five new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire confirmed the cases during a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He explained that three of the victims came from the United States of America including a mother and child while two others also from the UK, who came via the nation’s land border.

Four cases are Lagos and while one is from Ekiti.

