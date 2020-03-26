In a bid to contain the novel CoronaVirus, the federal government plans to release N6.5 billion to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, made this disclosure during a meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday.

She mentioned that the intervention is to assist in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Haj. Ahmed, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria and other executive officials met with the lawmakers to discuss the planned budget review as well as the effect of the pandemic and recent oil price crash on the nation’s economy.

