Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide after becoming extremely worried over how to cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

The 54-year-old was found dead near a railway track on Saturday. Hesse is home to Germany’s financial capital, Frankfurt. Schaefer had been working “day and night” to help companies and workers deal with the economic impact of the pandemic.

