In a bid to contain the novel Coronavirus in Nigeria, First bank has joined the league of philanthropists in the nation by donating one billion naira towards expanding health facilities, treatment as well as ICU facilities being promoted as part of the Nigerian private sector against COVID-19 coalition (CACOVID).

The Street Journal reports that this was confirmed in a statement signed by the Managing Director of the Bank, Dr. Adesola Adediran.

“We promise to look at all areas of intervention where our strengths lie and can be deployed to further support all efforts being made.”

“We are gladdened at the solidarity we see as Nigerians come together to tackle this under one umbrella.”He said

