Five new cases of the COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 51.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), two of the cases are in the FCT, two are in Lagos, while one is in Rivers State.

The NCDC further explained that three of the infected persons are returning travellers into Nigeria while the other two are close contacts of a previously confirmed case.

This comes as states across the country are scaling up efforts to combat the spread of the virus.

Residents have been asked to stay at home, stricter restrictions have been placed on public gatherings and people including governors and top officials are being forced to self-isolate.

Among those who are self-isolating is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo after the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari, tested positive for the coronavirus.

This was disclosed in a tweet by his aide, Laolu Akande, who stated that his boss had been working from home. Mr Akande disclosed on Wednesday morning that Professor Osinbajo tested negative for the virus.

Also on Wednesday, the presidency announced that President Muhammadu Buhari had tested negative for the virus.

As contact tracing and tests continue to be carried out daily, there are fears that the healthcare system in the country and on the continent (Africa) could become overwhelmed with cases.

The battle by the NCDC and relevant agencies to battle the pandemic received a boost earlier on Wednesday as Nigeria received its share of materials donated by philanthropist and Chinese business tycoon, Jack Ma.

The billionaire had donated a total of 1.1 million testing kits and six million masks to help in fighting the disease in Africa.

Nigeria’s share which was received by government officials in the nation’s capital Abuja included 100,000 masks, 20,000 test kits, PPEs, among others.

According to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz Abdullahi, who received the items at the airport, the 20,000 test kits will be distributed to the five laboratories in the country.

ChannelsTV

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

