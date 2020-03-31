Following the lockdown regulation passed by the federal government on all citizens in the nation, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has asked direct broadcast satellite service providers in Nigeria to support the fight against COVID-19 by giving Nigerians an extension on their current subscription.

Mr Keyamo had in some earlier tweets on March 26, opined that God allowed the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease to afflict the human race.

He argued that God allowed COVID-19 to afflict the human race only to redirect our steps back to Him.

According to him, “We have so distorted God’s Word to suit our own human weaknesses and satisfy our greed, even in supposed Holy Places”.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Mr Keyamo urged DSTV and Star Times to extend existing subscriptions by one month, to aid ease the pains of many across the nation.

The minister also urged the the major telecommunication companies in Nigeria to give out some tokens of airtime and data in a bid to ease the pains of Nigerians and to help them stay connected to their loved ones in this trying times.

The minister urged Nigerians to collectively ask for forgiveness, stressing that it will all end in praise.

