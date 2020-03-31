Crock City Homecoming Group, a community advancement initiative, has distributed protective materials to Kufana community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, to check the spread of Coronavirus.

Timothy Felix, the Project Coordinator of the group, made this known on Tuesday.

Felix said that the group had distributed 100 hand sanitisers and face masks to the community,

He said the gesture was necessary as some communities have no access to protective materials and potable water to wash their hands.

“Sensitisations have been carried out in various communities but we realise that there are communities without access to clean potable water to wash their hands.’’

He advised the community to always clean and disinfect their environment frequently, avoid touching surfaces, handshake, hugging, touching of eyes, nose or mouth for now.

Felix said the items were donated by well meaning Nigerians from across the country.

“The individual donors got across to us from our social media platforms to support our cause in ensuring a free Covid-19.’’

The project coordinator said the group would distribute over 2000 hand sanitisers and face masks to rural areas across the state.

He called on individuals and corporate bodies to donate more items as more communities needed to be protected from the virus.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

