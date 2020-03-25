On Tuesday, 24 March, 2020 the Guangdong Health Commission announced that two confirmed cases were imported from Nigeria. Details of the confirmed patients are as follows:

First example:

Male, 47 years old, Nigerian, living in Nigeria. Engaged in international clothing trade.

On March 20, I took flight ET900 (seat number 32L) from Lagos, Nigeria, and transferred to flight ET606 (seat number 45D) via Ethiopia. I arrived at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport on the 21st. It was then transferred to the centralized isolation point for observation and sampling for inspection.

On March 22, the patient’s test result was positive for New Coronavirus.

In the early morning of March 23, the patient was transferred to the Eighth People’s Hospital of Guangzhou for isolation and treatment. CT examination showed inflammation in the right upper middle lobe. After consultation with experts, it was diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia.

As of March 23, one close contact was initially screened, and centralized quarantine medical observation has been conducted as required.

Second example:

Male, 38 years old, Nigerian, businessman, living in Nigeria.

On March 20, the patient took the flight ET606 (seat number 28B) from Ethiopia and arrived at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport on the 21st to enter the country, that is, he was transferred to a centralized isolation point for observation, and samples were taken for inspection.

On March 22, the patient’s test result was positive for New Coronavirus.

On March 23, the patient was transferred to the Eighth People’s Hospital of Guangzhou for isolation and treatment. CT examination showed inflammation of the right lung, which was diagnosed as a confirmed case of neo-coronary pneumonia after consultation with experts.

As of March 23, two close contacts had been initially screened, and centralized isolation medical observation had been conducted as required.