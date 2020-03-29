On Sunday, March 29, the Nigerian Immigration Service boss Muhammed Babandede said he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, joining the growing list of high-profile Nigerians who have tested positive for the virus.

“Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have been on self-isolation since my return from UK on Sunday 22nd of this month with British Airways in Lagos,” Babandede said in a WhatsApp message.

“I urge my loved ones, Immigration Officers and Nigerians to pray for me and all those affected.”

Bauchi and Kaduna states governors Bala Muhammaed and Nasir El-Rufai both announced that they tested positive for the virus but showed no symptoms. Both governors are currently in isolation.

Before them, Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to Nigerian president also tested positive. There were fears that President Muhammadu Buhari might have contracted the virus from his closest ally. But the Presidency said the president was not infected.

A spokesman for the Immigration Sunday James said in a statement that the Babandede in stable condition and responding to treatment.

“The Comptroller General is active and directing as expected the affairs of the service online, while the Deputy Comptroller General Overseeing the administration of the service is in touch online to keep service activities running within this period,” James said.

