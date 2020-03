An Italian priest infected with coronavirus, gave up a respirator his parishioners bought for him to a younger patient and then died.

Father Giuseppe Berardelli, 72, refused to take the respirator while in a hospital after finding out the other patient who was a complete stranger also needed it, according to the BBC.

He was one of at least 60 priests who died in Italy this month, according to the Catholic News Agency.

