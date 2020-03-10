Italy is employing strict measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. The measures include travel restrictions in and out of the country as the whole of Italy has been placed under lock down as the Coronavirus continues to spread. Italy is the worst-hit country in Europe.

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, in a press conference on Monday evening said, “All the measure of the red zones are now extended to all of the national territory.” He also announced a ban on all public events until next month.

The Prime Minister said that the move was taken in order to protect the population, as well as the most fragile individuals.

This means that over 60 million people in Italy would be under lock down, including the islands of Sicily and Sardinia.

Italy has over 9,172 cases of the virus so far, while 463 people have died of the disease.

