Today, March 28, 2020, President Buhari received a briefing from the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire and the Director General of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu. The briefing focused on the ongoing fight against the Coronavirus pandemic in the Nigeria.

The briefing took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja and the photos shared showed them observing social distancing.

Below are photos from the briefing.