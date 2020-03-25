In a bid to curb the spread of the fast spreading Coronavirus, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has suspended visits to its offices in the nine Niger Delta states, an official said.

The states are Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers.

The Acting Managing Director, NDDC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, announced this in a statement by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Charles Odili on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

He said that measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“The measure is part of the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations on social distancing as a means of preventing transmission of Covid-19 pandemic among the workforce.

“To this end, NDDC has suspended visiting days in the commission’s workplaces as an interim measure until further prevention measures are enforced” he said.

Pondei said the ban on visitors was in line with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) ‘level three’ recommendations.

“Level three is the highest level of prevention measure instituted in the country against any infectious disease of public health importance.

“All relevant Directorates in NDDC will come up with rosters and work out modalities for minimising the number of staff in our offices at every given time,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pondei said the commission had stepped up efforts to complete the commission’s multi-billion naira new 13-floor permanent headquarters undergoing construction.

He said that the contractor handling the project had assured of the delivery of the project within the agreed deadline.

