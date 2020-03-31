In a bid to assist the nation in curbing the spread of the coronavirus, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has pledged to support nine states in the Niger Delta region with N1billion.

Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, NDDC’s acting Managing Director said that the agency was making available N775 million to support the nine states under its mandate.

He added that another N270 million will be released to fast-track the establishment of isolation centres in the 27 senatorial districts across the region.

“We are exploring avenues to see if we could intervene in providing ventilators and facilitate the procurement of oxygen.

“We are also looking at the drugs that have been used so far in other climes for treatment. The NDDC is going a step above what others are doing,” a statement from NDDC’s spokesman, Charles Obi Odili, quoted the MD as saying.

The commission also announced a total shutdown of its services as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It, however, reminded its workers to adhere strictly to the World Health Organisation (WHO) standard on preventive measures.

In doing this, NDDC asked the staff to maintain personal hygiene by washing hands with soap and water and sanitizing hands, maintain social distance and stay away from public places when necessary.

