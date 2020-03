Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in Osun and 1 in Ogun

The Street Journal confirmed this in a post made by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control via their official Instagram handle @ncnd_gov

As at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths

A breakdown of the current coronavirus statistics in the country;

Lagos- 81

FCT- 25

Ogun- 4

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 8

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-5

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Kaduna- 3

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter