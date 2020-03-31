By Mfon Andrew.

Wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, has distributed food items worth millions of naira to some widows and single mothers in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

The event, which took place at the Sagamu Town Hall, in collaboration with Remo Development Forum and the Sagamite Babes, attracted widows and single mothers from Sagamu and its environs.

Abiodun was represented at the event by Funmi Efuwape, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development.

She said that the donation was meant to relief people as a result of the 14 days lockdown announced by the Federal Government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Abiodun expressed her determination to extend the gesture to other parts of the state.

The wife of the governor advised women to comply with the governments’ directives at “flattening the curve of the virus” for the benefit of all.

According to reports that no fewer than 1,000 widows were given cash and food items at the events to assist the widows and single mothers in the state.

The governor’s wife had in June 2019, flagged off her pet project at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto in Abeokuta.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

