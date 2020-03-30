Prince Charles has reportedly recovered from coronavirus and is out of self-isolation following his diagnosis for the deadly disease.

The Prince of Wales 71, had spent seven days self-isolating in Scotland after testing positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, March 25th. His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, was also tested and did not have the virus, but also began self-isolating.

A Palace official has now confirmed that the prince is out of self-isolation and is currently in good health.

His spokesman said: ‘Having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation’, adding that the heir to the throne’s self-isolation lasted 7 days was in accordance with government and medical guidelines.

