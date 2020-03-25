Clarence House confirmed that the 71-year-old royal had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease in a statement released this morning.

The heir to the throne is said to have displayed “mild symptoms” on Sunday and was then tested on Monday, with the results coming through late on Tuesday night.

Charles “otherwise remains in good health” and has been self-isolating in Scotland with the Duchess of Cornwall – who has tested negative for coronavirus.

Clarence House said Charles and Camilla were now self-isolating at Balmoral, adding the prince has been working throughout home over the last few days.

An official statement read: “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

