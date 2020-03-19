Barely 24 hours after the lawmakers had passed a resolution to stop visitors due to the coronavirus outbreak across the world, the Federal House of Representatives hosted school children on Thursday at its complex in Abuja.

The House had also resolved that lawmakers, their legislative aides and National Assembly workers be tested for the coronavirus.

No case of the coronavirus, Covid-19, has been confirmed in Abuja.

It is yet unclear why the House allowed the students to proceed with their visit.

On Wednesday, Nigeria confirmed five new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total cases in the country to eight.

The country also announced a travel ban on several hotspots countries which is expected to take effect on March 21.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

