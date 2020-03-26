I’m a bid to contain the COVID-19 Virus, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor has disclosed that his government has gotten more equipment to sanitize and fumigate the state.

The governor made the announcement through his Twitter handle on Thursday.

He said, “To ensure we keep our environment safe and curtail the contagion of #COVID19, we are deploying disinfectant equipment to fumigate the entire state.

“These fumigation machines will be deployed to every part of the metropolis for sterilization of our public spaces & surfaces”.

