Nigerian celebrity and founder of the Tonto Dikeh Foundation, Tonto Dikeh, has pledged free sanitisers, face masks and hand gloves to some communities.

Tonto announced this via her Instagram account @tontodike on Friday.

She wrote: ”The Tonto Dikeh Foundation @t_d_foundation will be joining in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

”We will be giving out 1,500 free sanitisers, face masks and hand gloves to each of these communities to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

”We will also teach them the safety precautions to follow as stated by @WHO.”

Dike is not the only Nigerian celebrity to join the fight against the spread of the pandemic.

“Mad Over You” crooner, Run town, had earlier also taken to his Twitter page to reveal that he would be joining the fight against coronavirus by donating cash to his followers.

The Nigerian music star, whose real name is Douglas Jack Agu, in a series of tweets asked fans to drop their account details so he can credit them with money to help stock up.

In a tweet, Runtown vowed to donate ten million naira to support Nigerians as the spread of the virus is crippling economic and social activities.

He tweeted: “There are rumours of a looming lockdown considering the rising cases of infected persons with coronavirus in the country.

” As at the time of this report, Nigeria has 46 confirmed cases, two discharges and one death.

“Hope everyone is staying safe. Times are extremely tough and I am certain there are people with no money to stock up on survival essentials.”

”I will be giving out 10 million naira to this cause. Kindly drop your account details.”

An actress, Toyin Abraham, also revealed that she has funded a supplier with N100, 000 to give out hand sanitisers to 100 people.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

