Two more cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed by the Kaduna State government in the state.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the state Commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Baloni.

Baloni told Channels Television that the two new cases are both males, and they are contacts of the index case. The state governor, Nasir El-Rufai is currently in self-isolation after announcing on Saturday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

El-Rufai, who made this announcement in a video posted on his verified Twitter handle appealed to the people of the state to continue to closely observe the preventive measures already announced.

The health Commissioner however notes that the two new confirmed cases of the virus are receiving treatment under close supervision of trained medical personnel.

She assured that the COVID-19 taskforce is actively searching and tracking all contacts of the positive cases.

She urged all citizens of the state to observe the stay at home order, observe social distancing, wash their hands regularly in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

According to Baloni, the case could get out of hand if the people refuse to abide by the extraordinary measures put in place especially as it relates to the stay at home and social distancing directive.

