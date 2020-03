Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus and the club’s game against Brighton on Saturday has been postponed.

This is coming hours after Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the virus.

The Gunners have closed their training ground and club staff who had recent contact with Arteta will now self-isolate.

Mr Trudeau is in good health and has no symptoms, according to his office, but he will remain in isolation for 14 days.

