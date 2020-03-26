In a bid to curb the CoronaVirus, residents including workers have been asked to stay at home to avoid the proliferation of the virus.

However, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has assured residents in the state that waste operators popularly known as PSP operators will be in action, working throughout the period.

The Chief Operating Officer of LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

“Our PSP operators will be operating throughout the sit-at-home period, to ensure that waste is promptly evacuated and properly disposed of.

“I urge everyone to properly sort their waste and containerise it for easy evacuation and disposal by assigned PSP operators”, Odumboni said.

The Waste Management Agency also said its enforcement unit has dislodged scavengers from its landfills and dumpsites.

He said the action was necessary to comply with the state governor’s directive that all necessary steps be taken to curb the spread of Coronavirus and other dangerous diseases in the State.

“This action is a precautionary measure to prevent any possible hazard. We know that there are a couple of scavengers on the landfills and the nature of their work pre-disposes them to danger.

“We do not want a situation where a problem breaks out and begins to go round the city. It is a pro-active step to prevent any untoward development,”Odumboni added.

He further noted that LAWMA would continue to work to ensure clean homes and environment, which are highly essential to curbing the further spread of COVID-19 and other dangerous diseases.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

