On Tuesday, the Ogun State Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it will enforce the regulation of social distance directive to further prevent the spread of Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Sector Commander, Mr Clement Oladele, disclosed this in an interview in Ota, Ogun.

Oladele said the Federal and Ogun governments had warned people against overcrowding while the state government directed that two passengers should seat on a row in vehicles.

“We are going to enforce regulation of the directive as the government is making emphatic efforts to ensure that this coronavirus is curtailed in the country.’’ he said.

The sector commander admonished transporters not to wait for FRSC before they comply with the directive.

Oladele said the patrol operatives has been provided with appropriate protective kits to check the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

He added that both the FRSC officials and marshal used hand gloves and nose mask as all staff has been sensitised.

The FRSC official also said that measures have been put in place in the operational offices of FRSC across the state.

“The meeting of people coming to our office will be brief after checking that they have standard or required temperature by WHO.

“They will also wash their hands with soaps and water before being attended to.

“We will also reduce the number of people that we are having contact with because our safety is important,’’ he said.

