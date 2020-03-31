Sadiya Farouk, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, says the ministry has commenced cash transfer to poorest households in the country to cushion effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister said this during a press briefing by the presidential task force on the disease in Abuja, on Monday.

She said the vulnerable group will also be expanded to consider more persons during the infection period.

“Because of this COVID-19, the vulnerable groups have to expanded, because we are aware that there are people who live on daily wage, so we are also going to look at those groups of people to see how we can get this food relief intervention to them in this period.” The minister said the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has deployed trucks of relief materials to states affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

