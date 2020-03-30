By Mfon Andrew.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised world leaders to respect the dignity and welfare of all people while implementing measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in their countries.

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, during his COVID-19 update on Monday, said that the world health body understands that many countries were implementing measures that restricted the movement of people.

“In implementing these measures, it’s vital to respect the dignity and welfare of all people.

“It’s also important that governments keep their people informed about the intended duration of measures, and to provide support for older people, refugees and other vulnerable groups.

“Governments need to ensure the welfare of people who have lost their incomes and are in desperate need of foods, sanitation and other essential services,” he said.

Ghebreyesus advised the countries to collaborate with communities to build trust, support, resilience and mental health of their citizens.

