Business mogul and father to singer Davido, Adedeji Adeleke has acquired a new private jet that is worth $62m.

Veteran publisher, Dele Momodu gave a sneak peak of the cost of the Bombadier Global Express 6000 private jet.

Mr. Deji Adeleke also bought a $35 million jet in 2018; and this new Bombadier Global Express 6000 private jet adds to his collection.

A video of when the jet arrived in Nigeria was shared online.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter