Reports have emerged that deposed Emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi arrived in Loko Development Area, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State at about 2:30am on Tuesday.

This is coming after Sanusi’s departure from the Malam Aminu International Airport, hours after his dethronement was announced by the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Usman Alhaji.

Usman Alhaji revealed that the state government took the decision over Sanusi’s consistent refusal to abide by instructions given to him. It was also reported that the dethronement is in line with the recommendation of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission which summoned the deposed emir.

Sanusi was reportedly accused of obstructing the investigation of the commission after the commission had asked the traditional ruler to respond to a petition accusing him of selling lands belonging to the Kano Emirate amounting to N2 billion.

The deposed Emir, however, secured a restriction order from a court to stop the commission from investigating him.

The government has announced the Emir of Bichi Aminu Ado Bayero, as the new Emir of Kano while Nasiru Ado Bayero has been appointed as the new Emir of Bichi Emirate.

