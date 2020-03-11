In an interview on Tuesday, Professor Umar Muhammad Labdo, A Professor of Islamic Political Thoughts at Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, said that the dethroned Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II invited the calamity to himself.

He said that Sanusi involved himself in politics during the last general elections. This, he said, was against the custom of the emirate.

“It is unfortunate that the emirate is being played with by politicians, but Sanusi invited this to himself. He is too vocal against the custom. Traditional rulers have ways of contributing to governance not publicly,” he added.

He also accused the dethroned emir of trying to introduce “western things” into the emirate. “He is pro-women against men. He told women to retaliate if their husbands slapped them. This is against our culture in Africa. He is too blunt; he talks without considering the feelings of his people,” he added.

