Salihu Tanko Yakasai, the media aide to the executive governor of Kano State has confirmed that dethroned Emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has gone into exile. This comes after he was dethroned on Monday.

The media aid also listed some of the conditions attached to the deposed monarch’s exile.

He disclosed that Sanusi will be under house arrest and won’t be allowed to entertain visitors. Yakasai also claimed that Sanusi will not be keen on the next election and is only after his freedom.

“Clearly, some people are ignorant of how dethronement works.

When an Emir is dethroned, he is sent to exile in a remote location and will basically be under house arrest and won’t have access to visitors.

A person under this circumstances will be after his freedom and not the next election.”

