On Friday, Feb, 28, 2020, a father of six children, Felix Edore committed suicide in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State. This came after he found out that his wife whom he has been married to for 16 years was cheating on him.

The deceased who worked as a cab driver in some areas of the state committed suicide by consuming the poisonous substance popularly known as Sniper insecticide.

An eyewitness spoke to The Nation saying, “He came that evening and as usual very lively. He brought his car and was complaining about the radiator or so. It was when he left and came back that we discovered that he had drunk Sniper.”

It was later learnt that Edore was rushed to the hospital before he was confirmed dead on Saturday morning.

