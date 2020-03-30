Following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, four supermarkets and pharmacies have been sued by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission for increasing the prices of hand sanitizers.

The four supermarkes; Prince Ebeano Supermarket Limited and its proprietor, David Ojei, and Bakan Gizo Pharmacy & Stores Nigeria Limited and their representatives, Ray Opia and Luter Irene, H-Medix Pharmacy & Stores Limited and their representatives, Sandra Ejekwu and John Oluwagbemiga, as well as Faxx Stores & Trading Limited and its representative, Adogah Ahmed were slammed with a six-count charge which centered on arbitrary increase in the price of hand sanitizers, hand-wash liquids, disinfectants and other anti-bacterial products of different brands.

In the lawsuit filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the outlets were also accused of “exploiting the national public health emergency of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic to engage in price gouging of hand sanitizers and surgical disposable face masks of various existing brands and thereby engaged in the use of undue influence, pressure, unfair tactics and other obnoxious practices in connection with the supply of goods.”

