On Monday, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) re-arraigned a former Executive Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC), Mr. Tuoyo Omatsuli and three others, for alleged N3.6billion fraud.

Omatsuli is standing trial alongside second to fourth defendants Don Parker Properties Ltd, Francis Momoh and Building Associates Ltd at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The defendants were first arraigned before Justice Saliu Saidu in November 2018.

