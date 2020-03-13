On Thursday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the economic and financial crimes commission ,Ibadan Zonal office arrested 48 suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects who claim to be undergraduates between the ages of 18 and 28 years, were apprehended around Alabata area in Abeokuta following an intelligence tip off on their involvement in various internet related crimes.

Tony Oriade, EFCC’s Acting Head of Media and Publicity said the suspects would be arraigned in court after investigations had been concluded

