The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission had disclosed in its December 2019 Minor Review of Multi-Year Tariff Order 2015 and Minimum Remittance Order for the Year 2020 that Nigerians will from Wednesday, April 1, 2020, pay more for electricity.

Upon findings, it was gathered that the decision by the commission to increase tariff had not yet been suspended despite the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Punch, a top source from Ikeja Electricity disclosed that the firm had not received any directive from NERC as regards reversal of the plan.

He said, “According to the tariff order for the year, we are supposed to increase on April 1, 2020. So far, we have not received any directive not to go ahead.”

