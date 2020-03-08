Mr Oke Williams who works with FCMB in Abuja has been arrested by the Police after it was discovered that he was linked to a robbery incident.

Mr Oke said he usually sends armed robbers to customers once he notices they withdraw a huge amount of money

The man was indicted after some group of armed robbers revealed that they were supplied information by the FCMB worker.

The suspect revealed that once he notice you withdrawn a huge amount of money, he will check the home address of the customer on the system and traced the customer properly before giving out the information to his colleagues.

The bank authorities said the suspect has been an outstanding worker and it’s hard to believe the emerging story.

He was arrested in his house after the police had investigated the allegations against him.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

