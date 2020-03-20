The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is soliciting the support of the private sector to end open defecation in the territory, FCT Minister Mohammed Bello has said.

Bello said this on Friday during the FCT Special Day at the ongoing Enugu International Trade Fair.

The minister, who was represented by the Head, Business in FCT, Mrs Ikwubiela Adom, said that the FCT administration was focused on making the area clean and healthy through increased waste management strategy.

Bello said that the administration had the commitment to eradicate open defecation thus, inviting the support of the private sector to achieve that.

He said that the strides in the provision of infrastructure had made the FCT one of the safest and most secure investment destinations in the country.

“The FCT is investing in the provision of further infrastructure such as link roads between the urban and rural centres of the territory.

“We have also intensified efforts in ensuring easy vehicular movement within the territory through the introduction of planned bus routes.

“This is an area we are soliciting private investors to complement us,” he said.

Bello said that the industrialisation of the country could not be achieved through a mono-economy adding that the administration was making efforts to diversify the FCT economy.

“This includes the opening up of new districts with the attendant infrastructural development in districts of phases three and four of the FCT.

“We have ensured that roads into the Area Councils are maintained for seamless movement of farm produce, goods and services,” he said.

Bello said that the FCT would continue to collaborate with the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) through participation in the annual fair.

Earlier, the President of ECCIMA, Mr Emeka Nwandu, said that the participation of the FCT in the fair would provide opportunities for investors in the South East to get the necessary information about the area.

Nwandu said that such information would ensure that investors from the zone followed due process and guidelines in their investment drives, especially in land acquisition for property development and others.

The president said that the participation of the FCT in the trade fair was reassuring and would need to be sustained.

