The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced it’s plans to collect taxes on unoccupied buildings in Abuja.

It disclosed that 600 of such have been identified in the highbrow districts of Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse, Apo, and Gwarimpa.

Dele Yaro, Leader of the FCT Ministerial Joint Task Force on Sanitation and Demolition of illegal structures, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

The Assistant Director of Operations, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), spoke after the Task Force demolished illegal buildings and workshops in Kado Estate.

He said: “We have some buildings within the city that are not occupied by anybody and government is looking in that direction.

“Going forward, no property lies fallow without paying taxes. We now have a Board of Internal Revenue for the FCT. So, if your property is lying fallow, definitely you know you must pay tax.”

“If the cost of renting or acquiring these buildings are too high and the owners are made to pay taxes on them every year, they will be forced to bring it down so that people can occupy them”.

The FCTA blames an estimated 1.7 million housing deficit in Abuja, largely, on an increase in the number of unoccupied buildings.

