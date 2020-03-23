By Mfon Andrew

The Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with other health agencies carried its 2020 World Tuberculosis day awareness and campaign on the 21 March at Wuse Market in Abuja to sensitize the public on the need to eradicate Tuberculosis from Nigeria.

The executive director of KNCV a Royal Dutch Chemical Association in Nigeria and the Chairman of the National Organizing Committee for the 2020 World Tuberculosis day, Dr Bertrand Odume Said they came to support the Federal Government, Health Agencies and Sponsors to create awareness and fight against Tuberculosis.

“Why we decided to make it a market storm is that we came prepared with a WAW-TRUCK. It’s actually a one-stop-shop truck for Tuberculosis treatment and diagnosis.”

“The major essence of the WAW-TRUCK is to carry out a screening on anyone with a presumptive tuberculosis disease and also to go through the automated X-ray that would be profiling those that are likely to have the disease. The score from the machine would be submitted to a gynospert machine inside the truck and the person would be sent in for further treatment.

A representative of the United States Agency for Development (USAID) Debby Nungo said the essence of the treatment is to eradicate the high level of Tuberculosis from the country.

According to Nungo the truck was sent by the United States government to help with the treatment of the disease.

“Tuberculosis is a public health issue and it’s an airborne disease which spreads in the air.

“It’s important that USAID funds and supports this program and provide services to people who can’t afford the treatment.

The Director and Head of advocacy and social mobilization of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Program from the federal ministry of health Mrs Itohowo Uko applauds the federal government, health agencies and Sponsors for the concern in helping to fight and eradicate Tuberculosis from Nigeria.

Mrs Uko said the essence of choosing Wuse market as it centre of awareness is that the the market is a busy place for buyers and sellers because they could get more population.

“Our members, partners and civil society workers are inside the market to sensitize and educate the public on Tuberculosis.

“Tuberculosis is an airborne disease and it’s caused by a bacteria called “Micro-Bacteria”

Mrs Uko added the that her advice to the public is to know about the diseases and it’s preventive measures. Tuberculosis is preventable, treatable and curable.

Finally the Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Ayodele Aweh said March 24 every year is set aside for world Tuberculosis day.

Therefore the WHO set aside 24 March to create awareness of the diseases because the micro-bacterium tuberculosis was detected on this day in 1882 by Robert Cork.

“On this day we called on the government to organize a community programs and sensitization to increase the awareness and treatment of Tuberculosis.

“Today we are here create that awareness for everyone to know the symptoms of Tuberculosis and also the preventive measures.

Aweh thanked the government, USAID, WHO and other sponsor’s and also the press and media for their continuous efforts in also creating the awareness of Tuberculosis and other diseases through media and publicity.

