According to the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire the federal government is quite worried about the high cost of face masks and sanitizers in Nigeria.

The Minister who spoke about the government’s response to the deadly COVID-19 on Channels TV’s Sunday politics, disclosed that the prices of face masks and sanitizers cannot be regulated since Nigeria operates a market.

He believes that the vendors will reduce the prices with more import of the health kits into the country.

He said;

“The government is concerned about prices going up. But you see, we operate a market autonomy. Those who are traders and suppliers are doing a brisk business by trying to increase importation and those who manufacture are also doing a brisk business scaling up the manufacturing of all these products. “So it is not surprising that the prices go up at the moment. The government makes sure that those agencies and organisations that need to have these materials have them.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

