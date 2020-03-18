Following the assessment and deliberation by the Federal Government alongside relevant stakeholders on the possible reduction of the pump price of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, as a result of the crash in crude oil prices globally, the drop in crude oil prices has lowered the expected open market price of imported petrol below the official pump price of N145 per litre.

This was mentioned in a statement signed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva on Wednesday, March 18.

The report reads:

REDUCTION IN PRICE OF PETROLEUM MOTOR SPIRIT (PMS)

1.The drop in crude oil prices has lowered the expected open market price of imported petrol below the official pump price of N145 per litre.

2. Therefore Mr. President has approved that Nigerians should benefit from the reduction in the price of PMS which is a direct sales effect of the crash in global crude oil prices.

3. In view of this situation, based on the price modulation template approved in 2015, the Federal Government is directing the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to reduce the ex-coastal and ex-depot prices of PMS to reflect current market realities.

4. Also the PPPRA shall subsequently issue a monthly guide to NNPC and marketers on the appropriate pricing regime.

5. The agency is further directed to modulate pricing in accordance with prevailing market dynamics and respond appropriately to any further oil market development.

6. It is believed that this measure will have a salutary effect on the economy, provide relief to Nigerians and would provide a framework for sustainable supply of PMS to our country.

The Ministry of petroleum resources will continue to encourage the use of compressed natural gas to complement PMS utilization as transport fuel.

Signed: Timipre Sylva

Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources

18th March, 2020

