On Tuesday after a wildfire gutted some parts of the popular Gujungu market in Jigawa State, atleast 200 tents and properties worth millions of naira were razed .

Mr Yusuf Sani Babura, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) who confirmed the incident mentioned that the cause of the outbreak is yet to be ascertained, however, the incident may have been linked to the activities of the traders around the market especially those using fire to roast fish and other related businesses.

Aggrieved by the incident, the chairman of the market, Alhaji Salisu Dan’azumi, noted that the fire destroyed property worth over N10 million before it was extinguished.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

