Fireboy DML, YBNL fastest rising singer, keeps reaching the sky with many music countdown topping and endorsements deals at his doorstep, especially with the recent news from global streaming giant, Apple Music.

Apple Music has named Fireboy DML as the new face of its playlist in Apple’s Music’s #AfricaNow.

The streaming platform took to their social media page to post a picture of the singer covering its brand’s AfricaNow playlist for his “Vibration” song from his first ever studio album tagged “Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps.” This comes as a follow-up after DMW boss, Davido was removed as the face of Apple Music Africa Now playlists on January 18, 2020.

